Rescue 900

The coastguard performed a medical transfer from an offshore installation this morning.

The person was transferred from an installation lying 100 nautical miles north-east of Sumburgh.

At around 8.30am, Friday, 17th September, the Rescue 900 helicopter met Lerwick CRT at Tingwall airport to transfer the patient to a medical facility.

No information about the person’s medical condition hs been released.