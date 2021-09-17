News

‘Urgent’ repairs needed to save listed byre at Quendale

The Quendale Farm byre. Photo taken from the Shetland Islands Council planning portal.

“Urgent” and “emergency” repairs are needed to save the roof of a listed byre opposite Quendale Mill.

Case Shetland have applied for planning permission and listed building consent to repair the roof, which is at “significant risk of collapse”, according to managing director Ewen Adamson.

On LinkedIn, Mr Adamson said the byre requires emergency repairs to save the building and ensure its ongoing use as a home to dairy cattle.

And in their presentation to council planners, Case has said the byre presents a danger to users at the moment.

“The old byre is essential to dairy production and the farm is under considerable pressure while it is out of use,” it says.

Case say the ideal solution would be to replace the roof by reusing original materials, however the costs for this type of repair would be “prohibitive”.

