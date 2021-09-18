New affordable scheme in Sandwick is completed

Hjaltland Housing Association has completed its Houlland Lea development which sees the provision of 12 new family homes in Sandwick.

Chief executive Bryan Leask said: “The association has been working extremely hard since the beginning of the Covid pandemic to keep its development programme going and I am delighted we are now in a position to start handing out keys for these 12 family homes in Sandwick.

“Working with both the Shetland Islands Council and the Scottish government we are continually trying to meet the demand for affordable housing in Shetland and this scheme goes some way to helping us achieve that.”

The project was supported by the Scottish government, who provided £1.8m in grant funding as part of its commitment to the provision of affordable housing in Shetland.

The scheme was designed by PJP Architects and Mott MacDonald Engineers with quantity surveying services provided by John Duguid Partnership. The construction was completed by David Smith Building Contractor.

The project consists of three-person and four-person properties, which are all accessed from a central shared surface area that prioritises pedestrians.