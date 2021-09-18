Coronavirus Headlines

Shetland’s rolling seven day Covid numbers

Stuart Prestidge 4 hours 26 min ago
Shetland’s rolling seven day Covid numbers

Shetland has recorded 34 cases of Covid-19 for the week of 9th to 15th September.

There were an additional two positive cases reported today, Saturday, 18th September.

Technical issues with Covid testing meant that no data was released on Thursday by the Scottish government.

Across Scotland 6,116 new cases were confirmed today. There were 27 reported deaths, 99 people remained in intensive care and 1,052 people remain hospitalised.

The data was issued with the caveat that there may be variability in the number of new cases and tests reported in the latest 24 hour period due to a backlog of data being processed following the aforementioned technical issues.

SHARE POST ON:

About Stuart Prestidge

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Stuart Prestidge

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.