Shetland’s rolling seven day Covid numbers

Shetland has recorded 34 cases of Covid-19 for the week of 9th to 15th September.

There were an additional two positive cases reported today, Saturday, 18th September.

Technical issues with Covid testing meant that no data was released on Thursday by the Scottish government.

Across Scotland 6,116 new cases were confirmed today. There were 27 reported deaths, 99 people remained in intensive care and 1,052 people remain hospitalised.

The data was issued with the caveat that there may be variability in the number of new cases and tests reported in the latest 24 hour period due to a backlog of data being processed following the aforementioned technical issues.