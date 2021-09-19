More Covid cases recorded

Covid-19

Shetland has recorded three new cases of Covid-19 today, the latest Scottish government figures show.

Across Scotland 3,833 new cases were confirmed today, Sunday, 19th September. There were two reported deaths, 100 people remained in intensive care and 1,074 people remain hospitalised.

The data was issued with the caveat that there may be variability in the number of new cases and tests reported in the latest 24 hour period due to a backlog of data being processed following technical issues on Thursday, 16th September.