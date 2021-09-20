News

Councillors refuse planning permission for two Viking batching plants

Councillors have refused planning permission for two temporary concrete batching plants, which were due to be used for the construction of the Viking Energy wind farm.

The applications for a site 3.2km north-east of the Sandwater Loch, and another 0.8km south-south-east of Scalla Field, were heard at Monday afternoon’s planning committee.

Shetland Central member Moraig Lyall objected to both applications, saying that environmental concerns raised by nearby residents were “valid” in her view.

She said she did not believe officials from SSE and RJ Macleod, who were at the meeting, had given councillors enough information about why they needed the sites.

Her concerns were backed by Andrea Manson.

Planning committee chairwoman Emma Macdonald proposed the council approved the applications, which was recommended by council planners, but could not find a seconder for the motion.

She had told members they were “not here to decide if we approve of Viking Energy” before a decision was made.

“I understand that can be quite difficult but that is our role,” she said.

And planning manager Iain McDiarmid warned members that they had to be “very clear” about why they were refusing an application.

He said that an appeal could be lodged, and their decision could be overturned if the reasons were not considered valid.

