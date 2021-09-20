News

Ryan Taylor 2 hours 41 min ago
Fair Isle head teacher post is re-advertised
Fair Isle Primary School. Photo: SIC

Job-seekers are being given a fresh opportunity to become head teacher of the school in Fair Isle – the UK’s most remote primary.

Shetland Islands Council have confirmed the post is being re-advertised as of today.

It comes after the SIC last month highlighted a “once in a lifetime” opportunity to be part of the 60-strong community, which it describes as “friendly and dynamic”.

It is hoped Fair Isle could prove to be a draw for potential recruits, with the island well regarded for its scenery, wildlife and knitwear.

Last month the school’s outgoing head teacher, Ruth Stout, said Fair Isle was a great place to live and work.

