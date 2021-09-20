Poet featured in online exhibition

Poet Nat Hall

A Shetland poet has had work included in a national virtual exhibition after being chosen from hundreds of entries.

Nat Hall responded to calls earlier this year by charity WWF Scotland, for people across the country to share their vision of a greener and fairer Scotland, with the chance of being part of its Great Scottish Canvas exhibition.

Nat’s writing is one of 45 selected pieces now appearing alongside an exclusive poem by author Alexander McCall Smith and a book on nature written by former Makar Jackie Kay. The pieces will also be showcased at the COP26 climate talks in Glasgow in November.

Nat explains the inspiration for the poem: “My work is mainly inspired from nature in my archipelago.

“This poem is about Clumlie Loch at spring, celebrating the teeming wildlife and place. It’s one of the last corners of semi-wilderness in the South Mainland of Shetland, Scotland, where we, humans, can still watch wildlife, nature, as it happens on Earth.”

Lang Banks, Director at WWF Scotland, added: “We were blown away by the quality of work sent to us, and also delighted that so many people wanted to get creative in sharing their hopes for a fairer, greener Scotland with us.

“The strength of The Great Scottish Canvas is that it belongs to everyone- it is a platform for diverse voices from across Scotland. It’s a place where people who may not necessarily be climate activists or engaged in policy debates have the opportunity to share their own ideas and hopes for the future, and start their own conversations through art and poetry.

“We hope they are heard as world leaders prepare to come to Glasgow for crucial climate talks in Glasgow this November.”

To view the online Great Scottish Canvas exhibition click here.