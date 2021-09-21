Headlines News

Energy Isles scales back windfarm plans

Ryan Taylor
Wind turbine. Photo: Oast House Archive

The company behind a community windfarm in Yell has cut the number of turbines it hopes to develop from 23 down to 18.

It is hoped the proposed changes to the Energy Isles project in North Yell will also help decrease the infrastructure footprint of the windfarm by over a quarter.

The company says it also hopes to cut the total volume of peat required to be excavated by 43 per cent.

Two webinars will be held next month to allow the community a chance to learn more about the updated plans – particularly on peat management and ecology.

The new plans include:

• Eighteen turbines with a tip height of 180m.
• Electricity generated equivalent to the annual consumption of over 157,000 homes.

Energy Isles director Derek Jamieson said: “We have listened carefully to the feedback received. These alterations form part of the refinement process, while still maximising electricity generation, which will increase the economic benefit for the North Isles and Shetland as a whole.

“We are keen to keep local folk involved in the development. That’s why we’re hosting two public webinars to ensure that no question is left unanswered and that we deliver the best results for the North Isles.”

Energy Isles is working together with Norwegian energy company Statkraft to help deliver the project.

Its project manager Charlotte Healey said: “The support we’ve had so far from the local community has been incredible and their input, as well as discussion with statutory consultees has led to our most recent proposals. I really hope that those interested will join one of our webinars to learn more and ask any questions they might have.”

The webinars will begin on 5th October when an overview of the revised plans will be given from 6pm. Peat and ecology are due to be discussed two days later.

