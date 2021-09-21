No further action following Dales Voe fire

Dales Voe decommissioning facility

The decommissioning plant at Dales Voe will not be investigated by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) following a fire on Saturday.

Smoke was seen to be coming from the facility at around 1pm on Saturday, 18th September where work is being carried out to decommission the Ninian topside by specialist company Veolia.

HSE said in a statement: “The risk of fire on a demolition site is entirely foreseeable and that is why HSE prioritise planning for fire (HSG 168).

“An HSE inspector carried out a site inspection at the Lerwick Decommissioning Facility on the 31st August 2021 and was satisfied that Veolia has robust plans and fire-watch measures in place.

“Because suitable and sufficient measures for dealing with a fire were in place, when a fire did start, it was spotted straight away, dealt with swiftly and in accordance with their procedures.

“HSE is satisfied that the company’s procedures were implemented correctly and won’t be taking any further action.”

Veolia have been contacted for comment.