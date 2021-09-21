Scatsta testing site back on as DVSA applies to change use of land

Scatsta Airport Photo: Brian Gray

The Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) has applied for permission to change the use of the former Scatsta Airport to a HGV and motorbike testing area.

The agency has said it will use a storage container on the site for storage of the test materials.

It is the latest twist in an ongoing saga, which saw the DVSA announce Scatsta as the new site in a controversial move earlier this year.

But earlier this month, the DVSA said it would no longer be using the empty site due to “circumstances outside our control”.

The DVSA has now applied for permission to use part of the “former east-west runway” to carry out tests.

It said, in a submission to planners, that two examiners would use the site.

One examiner would conduct up to four HGV tests a day, while the other could conduct up to nine off-road bike tests.

Testing would take place between 8am and 5pm Monday to Saturday, it said.

It estimated that the Scatsta site will see as many tests as the former Anderson High School site.

The SIC said earlier this month it was “not in a position” to comment on the DVSA’s plans for an isles testing site, but added: “We welcome all commercial interest in the future use of the facilities at Scatsta.”