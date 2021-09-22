Cruise ship is the first and last to visit during shortened season

A cruise ship has recorded an unexpected double – by being the first and final into Lerwick Harbour during the shortened season.

Island Sky arrived on Monday with 93 passengers on board for an overnight stay at Victoria Pier.

She left yesterday to continue her Best of British cruise, which is seeing her circumnavigate the British isles.

Island Sky was first into Lerwick in July – on the day the Covid-related suspension of visits by cruises ships to Scottish ports was lifted after 17 months.

She called again in August and in early September.

The season should have closed today with the arrival of Crystal Endeavour on a maiden visit.

But that was cancelled at short notice due to adverse weather conditions en route.

With a total of over 685,000 gross tonnes of shipping and around 8,600 passengers, the vessel count was less than a fifth of what was originally scheduled for a 2021 season from March to October.