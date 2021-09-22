Scalloway nursery in running for award

Hame Fae Hame Nursery in Scalloway

A nursery has been shortlisted for a high profile award – the second time this year it has been attracted the attention of competition judges.

Hame fae Hame in Scalloway has been shortlisted for Living Wage Scotland’s Local Champion Award for 2021.

A virtual ceremony is due to be held during Living Wage Week on 19th November, giving finalists and guests the chance to attend from further afield.

The standard of applications received is said to have been “exceptionally high”.

Hame fae Hame make up one of four organisations in the Local Champion shortlist being accompanied by Moray School Bank, Scottish Borders Council, and Ayrshire-based CJM Accountancy.

This is not the only award news of the year for Hame fae Hame, which was named a winner in the Sunday Times and Lloyds Banking Small Business Award in February.

On that occasion there were over 800 nominations. The recognition for work over the pandemic came to the delight of everyone at the nursery.