Headlines News

Carmichael renews call for islands tariff as energy crisis deepens

Ryan Taylor 50 min ago 0
Carmichael renews call for islands tariff as energy crisis deepens
Orkney and Shetland MP Alistair Carmichael. Photo: Parliamentlive.tv

A call has been made for greater government assurances over the ongoing energy crisis.

Isles MP Alistair Carmichael says a reassessment of the role of the energy regulator Ofgem was required.

That, he said, was needed to help prepare for the growing instability in the energy market.

But Mr Carmichael has also pointed to Shetland’s key role in energy production as further evidence of the need for a specific isles tariff.

Several energy firms have ceased trading in recent days due to the challenging conditions, although Ofgem has said any customer of a company that closes will not lose coverage.

Speaking in Parliament, Mr Carmichael raised questions over the implications for the exploitation and extraction of gas within the UK continental shelf.

Responding for the government, business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said: “As far as 2020 was concerned, 48 per cent of our natural gas came from the UK continental shelf, so that’s clearly a strong, sustainable source of gas into this country.

“Gas is a transitional fuel, it’s something where in our pursuit of Net Zero by 2050, that’s something that we want to transition away from, and that’s why we are developing carbon capture and hydrogen as well.”

Mr Carmichael later said: “While gas supply itself is less of a direct issue for the isles, the uncertainty this week has been a timely reminder of the role we play in energy supply for the whole country – still more reason too that we need proper consideration of an isles energy tariff to fight fuel poverty going forward.”

He added: “First and foremost we need the government to give a sense of stability. People are understandably nervous about rising energy costs, particularly as the colder season starts to draw in. We know that energy firms are coming under pressure but their customers should not lose out as a result of any company closures or volatility.

“Whatever the immediate causes, there is clearly a long term issue with the regulation of the energy market – we need a rethink of the way the market works – and Ofgem’s remit to act – to anticipate and mitigate these sorts of events.”

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Ryan Taylor

Ryan Taylor has worked as a reporter since 1995, and has been at The Shetland Times since 2007, covering a wide variety of news topics. Before then he reported for other newspapers in the Highlands, where he was raised, and in Fife, where he began his career with DC Thomson. He also has experience in broadcast journalism with Grampian Television. He has lived in Shetland since 2002, where he harbours an unhealthy interest in old cars and motorbikes.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Ryan Taylor

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.