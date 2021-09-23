News

Damage caused to car in Sandveien

5 hours 51 min ago 0
Damage has been caused to a parked car in Lerwick, with several scratches being left on its passenger side.

Police in Lerwick say the damage was caused to a grey Ford S-Max, which was parked outside the Dragon House Chinese takeaway in Sandveien.

The incident is said to have happened between 3.30pm on Monday and 9.30am on Tuesday.

Sergeant Victoria Duthie said a sharp implement appeared to have been used.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Lerwick Police Station on 101, or crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Alternatively, people can attend at Lerwick Police Station.

