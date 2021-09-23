Library to be closed to public during move

Shetland Library.

The Shetland Library in Lerwick will be partially closed for around four weeks as staff begin the move into their new location.

The main public library will close to the public from Monday, 4th October.

It is hoped that the library can reopen in its new building at the Lower Hillhead by Monday, 1st November.

The adjacent Learning Centre will stay open during the move to maintain public computer access and support.

Customers may request books for collection at the Learning Centre during the closure but with all stock being moved and most staff working on the move, fulfilling requests will be slower than normal.

They can also phone or email to ask for a bag of books to be made ready for them to pick up.

Books may be returned in the 24-hour returns point outside the library during the closure.