Police appeal after sheet of metal causes damage
Police have appealed for information after a large piece of metal was left on a main A-road outside Lerwick.
Officers say the metal caused damage to a vehicle at 10.40am on Tuesday at Frakkafield.
They are keen to speak to the driver of a lorry which was carrying a skip as it travelled north, just past the three lanes.
Police Sergeant Victoria Duthie said the lorry had a white cab, with the lower part being dark blue.
She said the “main structure” of the truck was also dark blue.
“The lorry was carrying a skip with netting covering the opening of the skip,” she said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.
