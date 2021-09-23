Police appeal after sheet of metal causes damage

Police have appealed for information after a large piece of metal was left on a main A-road outside Lerwick.

Officers say the metal caused damage to a vehicle at 10.40am on Tuesday at Frakkafield.

They are keen to speak to the driver of a lorry which was carrying a skip as it travelled north, just past the three lanes.

Police Sergeant Victoria Duthie said the lorry had a white cab, with the lower part being dark blue.

She said the “main structure” of the truck was also dark blue.

“The lorry was carrying a skip with netting covering the opening of the skip,” she said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.