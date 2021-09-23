News

Upper Kergord road to be closed after damage during SSE construction work

The B9075 Upper Kergord road will be closed for at least a week after damage during construction work for Scottish and Southern Energy (SSE).

The SIC’s roads department said the road between the Kergord and Sandwater junction would be closed between 9am and 5pm, from Friday, 24th September to Friday, 1st October.

Surfacing repairs will need to be carried out “following damage to the road during construction work for SSE”.

It said the availability of Bitmac for the scord may extend the duration.

  • Ian Tinkler

    • September 23rd, 2021 11:31

    Will VE compensate anyone from the Westside commuting to SV due the the extra miles they will now have to drive?

