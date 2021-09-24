News

Anti-vaccine stickers removed from ferry terminal toilets

2 hours 10 min ago 0
Stickers calling the Covid vaccine “a killer” have been removed from the Laxo ferry terminal toilets.

Some stickers featured the main character from The Boss Baby.

Others had photos of people who had allegedly died after receiving a Covid vaccination, featuring a QR code for people to scan.

Some featured the main character from the children’s film The Boss Baby, and urged parents not to vaccinate their children.

Shetland Islands Council said the stickers had been removed from the toilets on Wednesday morning, soon after they were made aware of them.

