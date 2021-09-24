Covid hits Clickimin Leisure Centre

Clickimin Leisure Centre has been hit with a staffing crisis as a result of Covid.

In a post on social media today (Friday), bosses said: “Unfortunately due to staffing levels at Clickimin we have had to make the hard decision to cut back our Group Fitness Timetable and may at times not be able to answer the phone or serve face to face customers as quickly as we would like to.

“A reduction in service is the last resort for us but we want to be able to focus on quality over quantity and need to make sure we are looking after our own staff too.

“Staff isolating due to Covid or off ill for other reasons, as well as the more happy news that some of our staff are expecting have all had an impact and we are working hard to find solutions that work for both staff and customers going forward.”

Its statement added: “Even after cutting back we’re still offering more on our Group Fitness Timetable than we have done in previous years but we have changed a couple of our ICG Group Cycling classes to virtual ones. We know that customers will be missing the support of our brilliant instructors but hope that the virtual classes will fill a gap in the meantime.

“We recognise that not being able to speak to staff at reception is very frustrating for customers and we are sorry that we have not been able to deliver to our usual high standards.

“Behind the scenes our pool staff have had to work very hard to offer all of our advertised sessions and though customers will not have been aware of these pressures, we have been close to shutting the pool early some weekends due to staff shortages. We’re very proud of our staff for this continuation of service.

“We’d like to take the opportunity to say thank you to all of our customers for their patience and understanding and to our staff for their flexibility, creativity and hard work in helping us through this period.”

They said: “Recruitment is part of our solution going forward and we have already got some of our wonderful customers started on the pathway to joining the SRT Team. If you would be interested in becoming either a receptionist or a fitness instructor please get in touch.

“Prior experience and qualifications are a bonus but we have training coming up for both positions.”