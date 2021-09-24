Headlines News

In this week’s Shetland Times

5 hours 44 min ago 0
In this week’s Shetland Times

In today’s (Friday, 24th September) edition of The Shetland Times:

• Isles MP Alistair Carmichael has renewed calls for an island tariff as the isles face up to the impact of the national energy crisis.

• Scatsta Airport is still the most likely destination for HGV and motorbike tests after the DVSA applied for planning permission to use part of the former runway.

• Community councillors in Yell have removed themselves from a voting pool over the Energy Isles project after a majority of members had to declare an interest in the project.

• An appeal is likely to be lodged by Viking Energy after councillors turned down a planning request to move two batching plants.

• See our two page spread on Shetland Wool Week.

• SPORT: Triathletes swim, cycle and run as they battle it out in a sprint distance race.

SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.