In this week’s Shetland Times

In today’s (Friday, 24th September) edition of The Shetland Times:

• Isles MP Alistair Carmichael has renewed calls for an island tariff as the isles face up to the impact of the national energy crisis.

• Scatsta Airport is still the most likely destination for HGV and motorbike tests after the DVSA applied for planning permission to use part of the former runway.

• Community councillors in Yell have removed themselves from a voting pool over the Energy Isles project after a majority of members had to declare an interest in the project.

• An appeal is likely to be lodged by Viking Energy after councillors turned down a planning request to move two batching plants.

• See our two page spread on Shetland Wool Week.

• SPORT: Triathletes swim, cycle and run as they battle it out in a sprint distance race.