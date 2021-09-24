New Clan recruit is announced

Clan Cancer Support have announced the appointment of their new head of cancer support services.

Kay Johnston has been appointed as one of Clan’s new senior managers to lead and develop their services throughout the north-east and Northern Isles.

Ms Johnston, who was previously a senior social worker, has over 12 years of experience in leading teams that work with adults with learning disabilities.

She said: “Clan has such a presence across the north-east and Northern Isles and it’s an exciting time to join as we move out of lockdown and services can start to resume.

“I’m looking forward to being an instrumental part of Clan’s journey to bring further support to those affected by a cancer diagnosis.”

Dr Colette Backwell, chief executive of Clan, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Kay into the role of head of Cancer Support Services and am looking forward to welcoming her to the team.”

“Kay has a wealth of knowledge that will be of great benefit to Clan and the services we provide. Her ability to lead and manage successful teams will be instrumental in Clan’s future as we look to enhance our vital support services across the communities in the coming months.”