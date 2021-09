There has been one new case of Covid recorded today (Friday).

The daily figure continues to reduce in the isles, with the seven-day total now standing at 19 – giving Shetland the lowest percentage in Scotland, at with 83 per 100,000.

This compares to 102 in Orkney and a national average of 440 per 100,000. A total of 635 Covid cases have been recorded in the isles since the beginning of the pandemic.