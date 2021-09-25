Lerwick lifeboat tows in stricken trawler

Lerwick Lifeboat went to the aid of a trawler drifting east of Shetland in the early hours of this morning (Saturday).

The 26-metre British-registered trawler Njord Venture with seven crew on board had contacted the Coastguard after fouling its propeller around eight miles east of Dunrossness.

Lerwick lifeboat launched at 2.40am and reached the vessel around forty minutes later. The Coxswain assessed the situation and made the decision that undertaking a tow was necessary.

After taking up the tow, the lifeboat made steady progress back to Lerwick Harbour at a speed of around six knots, arriving at 6.30am.

The trawler was brought safely alongside Victoria Pier with the assistance of the harbour pilot vessel, the Knab.

Sea conditions were calm with very light winds.

Tommy Goudie, deputy second coxswain, said: “The trawler skipper did the right thing by contacting the Coastguard when he realised that his propeller was fouled and he had no propulsion.

“Our volunteer crew responded quickly to the request to launch in the early hours of morning. We were pleased to be able to help the vessel reach a safe harbour for repairs.”