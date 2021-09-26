Lerwick Town Hall lit up to recognise Suffrage movement. Photo: Jim Mullay

Lerwick Town Hall has been lit up to mark the efforts of local women in the Suffrage Movement.

The recognition came on the same day a memorial to the Shetland Women’s Suffrage Society was unveiled at Michaelswood in Aith, which overlooks the home of one of the activists, Agnes Tait.

The Town Hall was lit in the colours of the suffrage society, red symbolising courage and green for hope.

The actions of the Suffrage movement more than a century ago brought about historic changes for women in Britain, including the right to vote.