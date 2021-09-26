Fifteen year old Magnus Williamson from Whalsay was declared the Shetland Young Fiddler of the Year 2021 in Mareel on Saturday night.

He took home the Frank Jamieson Memorial Trophy after winning both the Senior Open and Senior Traditional competitions. He also won trophies for the best played slow air and reel.

His sister, Evie Williamson, 13, won both the Intermediate Young Fiddler and Intermediate Traditional competitions and 10-year-old Ross Drakeford won the Junior Young Fiddler and Junior Traditional titles. Kristie Williamson took home the trophy for the best played waltz in the Intermediate competition.

Judge John Robert Deyell said: “It has been great to see all the young fiddlers return to the stage after such a long break from live music. We have so many talented musicians in our community.”

• Results and full report in The Shetland Times on Friday, 1st October.