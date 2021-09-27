Headlines News

Ryan Taylor 4 hours 50 min ago 0
Booklet gives information to potential councillors

A new handbook has been produced offering information to anyone thinking of standing for election to the council.

The publication comes ahead of next year’s SIC elections in May next year.

The council says the handbook has been filled with useful information on how the council works and what it does, what the election process is like, and what support and training is available to new councillors.

Who stands for the Council – It’s people like you also includes interviews with a number of elected members who talk about their own experiences, and the challenges and rewards of serving the local community.

Convener Malcolm Bell said: “You don’t have to be an accomplished orator or know local authority legislation inside out to stand for election – but you do need to be committed to playing your part to improving life in Shetland.

“This handbook is a useful resource for people thinking to stand at next year’s election, and we’re pleased to make this available. My colleagues and I are more than happy to talk with anyone who might be interested in taking on this rewarding role.

“It’s a time of great change – at the global, national and local levels – and now, more than ever, we need the council to reflect the whole community, in all its diversity.

“The more candidates who put themselves forward, the better our local democracy.”

Ryan Taylor

Ryan Taylor has worked as a reporter since 1995, and has been at The Shetland Times since 2007, covering a wide variety of news topics. Before then he reported for other newspapers in the Highlands, where he was raised, and in Fife, where he began his career with DC Thomson. He also has experience in broadcast journalism with Grampian Television. He has lived in Shetland since 2002, where he harbours an unhealthy interest in old cars and motorbikes.

