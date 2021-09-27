New butchers at Sound to open in early October

A new butchers at Rudda Park in Sound will open to the public next week.

Sound Butchers, owned by Sound Service Station owners Jordan and Gemma Thomason, will open its doors on Wednesday, 6th October.

The company started selling butchery products in its petrol station and in other shops around the town earlier this year.

The popularity of its butcher products has meant that Sound Service Station fast-tracked plans for their own butcher’s shop.