Lighthouse sculptures to be auctioned for cancer charity

‘Light Stitch’, a striking lighthouse sculpture installed on Lerwick’s waterfront forms part of Clan Cancer Support’s ‘Light the North’ interactive art trail.

Yolanda Bruce’s lighthouse, The Way Home, at Sumburgh Head. Photo: Simon Allan

Lighthouse sculptures that went on display across Scotland this year will go up for auction in November.

Fifty large and eight small lighthouses will go under the hammer on Monday, 1st November for Clan Cancer Support.

The auction will include lighthouses which were on display in Scalloway, Lerwick and Sumburgh Head this year.

It will be held at Thainstone Exchange, Inverurie, in both an in-person and online event.

Light The North project director Fiona Fernie said people had “embraced” the trail.

“The lighthouse sculptures each represent a safe haven, a beacon in a storm, navigation through troubled waters – all very much aligned with Clan’s aims.

“Whether it’s to brighten your office, make a statement in your garden or to give someone special the ultimate surprise gift, bidders will continue this legacy and the funds raised from the auction will go on to aid essential cancer support services for people, right in the heart of our communities all across the north-east.

“We can’t wait to see where these very special sculptures will end their journey and look forward to the excitement of the in-person and online bids coming on the 1st November.”

To express interest in bidding on the evening, a registration form should completed at https://clanhouse.wufoo.co/ forms/q2ombjc1v4x3ed/