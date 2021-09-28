NHS patient travel closed to allow for Montfield move

NHS Shetland’s patient travel office will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday, to allow the service to move to Montfield.

The NHS said any urgent bookings could be made during this time by contacting hospital reception, but only if the bookings are truly urgent.

Otherwise the service will resume on Friday, 1st October.

Patient travel has been closed to the public since the start of the pandemic and will remain so after the move.

Contact with the department will continue to be by telephone or e-mail, on 01595 743305 or shet.patienttravel@nhs.scot.