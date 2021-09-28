News

‘Shetland’ to return to screens in autumn

2 hours 23 min ago 0
Actors Steven Robertson, Alison O'Donnell and Douglas Henshall will return to screens in the autumn. Photo: BBC

Ever-popular drama series Shetland will return to TV screens this autumn for its sixth series, the BBC has confirmed.

The show, which is currently in the middle of filming for series seven, will return for six episodes later this year.

Douglas Henshall is returning to the role of DI Jimmy Perez, alongside series regulars Steven Robertson and Alison O’Donnell.

The BBC said the new series centres on the doorstep murder of a prominent local figure, a case which strikes at the heart of the isles and its people.

“As Perez and his team uncover a kaleidoscope of motives for the murder, their investigation soon takes a shockingly sinister turn,” it said.

Written by David Kane and Paul Logue, the sixth series also sees Fiona Bell return as murderer Donna Killick, whose compassionate release aggrieves many of the locals not least Kate Kilmuir, the victim’s sister.

New series regulars include Anneika Rose as Procurator Fiscal Maggie Kean and Angus Miller as Tosh’s love interest, Donnie.

