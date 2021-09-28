Two week ‘grace period’ for vaccine passports

Nicola Sturgeon.

Vaccine passports will be introduced on Friday morning – but businesses will not face legal action if they do not implement them within the next two weeks.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon described the move as a “grace period” for the system, which would allow businesses to “test, adapt and build confidence” in how it works.

From 5am on Friday, 1st October, vaccine passports will be required for nightclubs and some indoor and outdoor events.

But businesses will face no punishment if they do not comply with the rules up to Monday, 18th October.

Ms Sturgeon said she was listening to businesses about the “practical challenges” they would face, and a “staged approach” would be needed.

She said more guidance would be released by the Scottish government this afternoon.