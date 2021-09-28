News

Two week ‘grace period’ for vaccine passports

2 hours 3 min ago 0
Two week ‘grace period’ for vaccine passports
Nicola Sturgeon.

Vaccine passports will be introduced on Friday morning – but businesses will not face legal action if they do not implement them within the next two weeks.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon described the move as a “grace period” for the system, which would allow businesses to “test, adapt and build confidence” in how it works.

From 5am on Friday, 1st October, vaccine passports will be required for nightclubs and some indoor and outdoor events.

But businesses will face no punishment if they do not comply with the rules up to Monday, 18th October.

Ms Sturgeon said she was listening to businesses about the “practical challenges” they would face, and a “staged approach” would be needed.

She said more guidance would be released by the Scottish government this afternoon.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.