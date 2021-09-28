News

Uyeasound Up-Helly-A’ set to go ahead in 2022

21 min ago 0
Uyeasound Up-Helly-A’ set to go ahead in 2022

The Uyeasound Up-Helly-A’ looks set to go ahead next year – albeit in a different format.

Its committee said on Facebook they were keen for the festival to go ahead in February 2022.

But the format would be “different to normal”, they said, and “announced nearer the time in relation to government guidelines”.

The event, traditionally held on the second Friday of February, would be the first festival of the 2022 calendar if it goes ahead.

Scalloway, Lerwick and Nesting and Girlsta have all already called off their 2022 festivals, which usually come before Uyeasound.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.