Uyeasound Up-Helly-A’ set to go ahead in 2022

The Uyeasound Up-Helly-A’ looks set to go ahead next year – albeit in a different format.

Its committee said on Facebook they were keen for the festival to go ahead in February 2022.

But the format would be “different to normal”, they said, and “announced nearer the time in relation to government guidelines”.

The event, traditionally held on the second Friday of February, would be the first festival of the 2022 calendar if it goes ahead.

Scalloway, Lerwick and Nesting and Girlsta have all already called off their 2022 festivals, which usually come before Uyeasound.