ZetTrans survey opens

Shetland’s Regional Transport Partnership, ZetTrans, is looking for ideas that will shape the transport strategy for the isles for the next two decades.

Views are sought on how transport should develop, both within Shetland and to and from the Scottish Mainland, as well as the aims and priorities of the new strategy.

The strategy will set the framework for a future transport system that reduces inequalities, takes climate action, helps deliver inclusive economic growth and improves individual health and wellbeing.

Ryan Thomson, chairman of ZetTrans and the council’s Environment and Transport Committee said: “We know that transport is a key issue for so many people in Shetland.

“It’s really important that we hear from everyone with their views on what matters to them, whether it’s internal transport or to and from the Scottish Mainland.”

Two surveys have been produced – one for internal transport such as local bus services, and inter-island transport; and one for transport connections to the Scottish Mainland.

Each survey aims to gather views on how people travel and their reasons for doing so, as well as overall satisfaction with transport services.

To take part visit www.zettrans.org.uk/about/consultations. Each survey should take around 10 minutes to complete. All responses are anonymous and the deadline for participation is 5pm, Friday, 29th October.

If you would prefer to complete the survey by phone or would like a paper version, please contact 0131 2977010 or email ZetTransRTS@stantec.com.