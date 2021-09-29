News

Street to be closed for ‘Shetland’ filming next week

Actors Steven Robertson, Alison O'Donnell and Douglas Henshall will return to screens in the autumn. Photo: BBC

Commercial Street in Lerwick will be closed or partially closed for three days next week for filming of some “very important” scenes for crime drama Shetland.

On Monday, 4th October the entrance to the street at the Church Road junction will be closed between 7am and 7pm for filming at the Antique Shop.

Delivery and disabled drivers will still be able to access the area through the Market Cross, with the area manned by locations staff.

Pedestrian and shopper access will be unaffected, although people may be stopped briefly while filming takes place.

The street will be fully closed to vehicles on Tuesday and Wednesday next week, between 7am and 7pm.

ITV Studios said the closure would be manned for deliveries and disabled drivers to gain access however.

The street will be open for vehicles each day between 1pm and 2pm for lunch.

ITV apologised for any inconvenience caused.

