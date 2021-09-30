Community Award honours residents for their outstanding contributions

Kathleen Williamson (left) and Lavinia Schmidt (right) of VAS’s Shetland Community Spirit Award

Voluntary Action Shetland (VAS) has announced the winners of its second Shetland Community Spirit Award with recipients ‘emotional’ about having their efforts recognised.

For the second year running, the award gave people the opportunity to say thank you to someone they thought went above and beyond in helping others out.

Executive officer, Lynn Tulloch, said: “Last year’s awards was such a success and we felt that given the challenge of supporting community recovery post Covid that it would be a great thing to do for a second year.

“The last 18 months has been so hard for everyone, and many have been supporting others in the community throughout this time in a whole range of ways.

She added: “We are just delighted with the fantastic efforts being made in the community.”

In total 31 individuals, 12 local shops and five organisations and groups of volunteers have received an award.

Responses from recipients have been incredibly positive with many expressing delight and surprise, as they were unaware just how much their actions mattered to others.

VAS would like to congratulate everyone who was nominated and is continuing to support their community.

Awardees and their stories will be celebrated on VAS’ social media pages beginning tomorrow, Friday, 1st October.