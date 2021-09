Police are appealing for information.

An 85-year-old driver has been treated for serious injuries after a two car collision on Bells Road.

Police said the collision took place at around 11:10am between Bells Road and the junction of South Road.

The 85-year-old was treated for serious, but non life-threatening, injuries by ambulance staff.

Police said the vehicle has now been uplifted and that the road should re-open shortly.