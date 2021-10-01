Headlines News

Driver charged with drink driving given bail

Stuart Prestidge 8 hours 11 min ago 0
Lerwick Sheriff Court.

A 30-year-old man accused of driving his van into an unmanned parked car while under the influence of alcohol has been given bail at Lerwick Sheriff Court.

Michael Darren Screen, allegedly drove his van into the car yesterday, Thursday, 30th September, on the A969 at Commercial Road.

The impact caused the car to hit a wall, damaging both the car and the wall, say court documents.

Screen was found to have 87 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, the legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

Screen was also charged with driving without due care and attention, driving without insurance and possession of a Class B drug, namely marijuana. He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Prosecutor fiscal Duncan MacKenzie said there was “a significant risk to the public is posed by him (Screen)”.

The procurator fiscal also raised concerns about issuing bail as the defendant’s address is in Middlesbrough.

Speaking to honorary Sheriff Willie Shannon, Mr MacKenzie said: “If bailed the court has to be satisfied he will attend court in Lerwick.”

Defence agent Tommy Allan told the court that Screen had been at his present address for “three or four years” living with his girlfriend and two children and was unlikely to leave.

Screen was due to return south the day of the incident and is planning on returning to the mainland tonight.

Sheriff Shannon said he would have to attend court due to the nature of the offence and was required to keep in contact with Allan.

He granted bail saying: “I urge you to cooperate.”

A intermediate diet date of 8th December was set followed by a 3rd February court date.

