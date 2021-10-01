In this week’s Shetland Times
In today’s (Friday, 1st October) edition of The Shetland Times:
- EXCLUSIVE – Almost a third of NHS Shetland sickness absences have been due to stress since the pandemic began. Over 17,000 work hours have been lost to stress as hard-working health staff feel the long-term effects of the last year.
- EXCLUSIVE – An isles school unwittingly sent parents/carers an email containing Covid misinformation. The email contained a checklist which claimed people under 30 were more likely to die from the vaccine than from coronavirus.
- Da Wheel nightclub says it will investigate after a customer alleged she was sexually abused twice in one night.
- National clinical director Jason Leitch said the vaccine has “changed the game” in the fight against Covid – but concerns about new variants remain.
- More than 120 bikers gathered last Sunday to pay tribute to retiring motorbike instructor Steve Henry, who has given up after 37 years.
- SPORT – There’s reports from hockey, junior football and the Shetland women’s resounding rugby victory.
