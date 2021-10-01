Mareel announces a number of seated events

Dame Evelyn Glennie Photo: Philipp Rathmer

In a sign that things are slowly beginning to return to some sort of normality, Mareel has announced three in-person events over the next couple of months.

Multi-instrumentalist Dame Evelyn Glennie and Juno Award-winners The East Pointers perform in the venue’s auditorium later this year.

Mareel will also screen the documentary Touch the Sound, which considers Dame Evelyn’s journey with sound.

Natural history film-maker Doug Allan will also discuss the successes and setbacks of his 35 year career in a special talk.

Part retrospective, the show showcases Mr Allan’s perspective on climate change and its impacts on the world’s wild places and asks ‘what change of emphasis and direction should we now be incorporating in wildlife films?’