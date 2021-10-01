News

NorthLink warns of disruption over the weekend

9 hours 52 min ago 0
NorthLink warns of disruption over the weekend
NorthLink Ferries.

NorthLink has warned there is likely to be disruption to its ferry timetable this weekend.

The ferry operator said Saturday night’s Aberdeen to Lerwick sailing was now likely to depart an hour earlier, at 4pm.

And it said the MV Hrossey‘s arrival into Aberdeen from Lerwick on Sunday morning could be subject to delays.

Both of Saturday’s freight sailings will leave earlier now too.

The MV Helliar will depart Aberdeen at 5pm, and the MV Hildasay will sail from Lerwick at 3pm.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.