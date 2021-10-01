NorthLink warns of disruption over the weekend

NorthLink Ferries.

NorthLink has warned there is likely to be disruption to its ferry timetable this weekend.

The ferry operator said Saturday night’s Aberdeen to Lerwick sailing was now likely to depart an hour earlier, at 4pm.

And it said the MV Hrossey‘s arrival into Aberdeen from Lerwick on Sunday morning could be subject to delays.

Both of Saturday’s freight sailings will leave earlier now too.

The MV Helliar will depart Aberdeen at 5pm, and the MV Hildasay will sail from Lerwick at 3pm.