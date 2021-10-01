News

Probe launched into ethical watchdog’s handling of Ian Scott referral

Ryan Taylor 5 hours 33 min ago 0
Shetland Central councillor Ian Scott.

An investigation is underway into the way the Ethical Standards watchdog handled a referral of an isles councillor.

It comes after complaints made against Ian Scott were thrown out in January this year.

That followed a hotly contested discussion with convener Malcolm Bell at a council meeting in the Town Hall last September.

The Shetland Central member was accused of shouting in the council chamber and making allegations against council officials.

Mr Scott later resigned as chairman of the licensing board and from his position on other committees after he was referred to the standards commissioner by Mr Bell and political leader Steven Coutts.

The issue was raised this week when Mr Scott at Wednesday’s audit committee, when he asked whether – with no action being taken by the Ethical Standards Commissioner – an apology would be forthcoming from senior councillors.

Mr Bell said after the meeting that the commissioner’s handling of the referral was subject to a live complaint, adding it would be inappropriate to comment.

I can confirm that we are currently investigating a complaint about the Commissioner’s handling of the original referral. We will publish the results of this investigation on our website when it is complete.

Holly Ormerod of the ethical watchdog’s Edinburgh office said: “I can confirm that we are currently investigating a complaint about the Commissioner’s handling of the original referral.

“We will publish the results of this investigation on our website when it is complete.”

