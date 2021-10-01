Sound hall in desperate plea for new members to help avoid closure

The Sound Hall in Lerwick is facing a crisis which may lead to its permanent closure within the next few weeks if new “urgently needed” members can not be found.

Operated by a committee of 12 volunteers, the hall has faced a turbulent time in recent months due to the Covid crisis.

Now, four of those members are stepping down, leaving just eight to run the hall – something chairwoman of the Sound Community Association Ellen Anderson says will be an “impossible task”.

“The Sound Community Association, set up in the early seventies, has grown in strength and size – until now,” she said.

“In October this year at the AGM four members are resigning from the committee.

“Covid has meant that not only has the hall been closed but with the relaxation of rules bringing legal requirements which still have to be met, it means that no large functions are booked to take place until the start of 2022.



The Sound Community Association has previously raised funds through events organised at the hall for local charities.

The Hall provides space for friendship, community, learning, health and wellbeing, fun and “milestone events in family lives”.

“It would be a sad day if Sound Hall was no longer able to function to provide such a space,” said Ms Anderson.

“Everyone dreads being asked to join a committee but if there are enough people committed to help then the task is not so great.”

She added: “The feeling of the committee is that if new members cannot be found then the hall will have to close its doors after the AGM in October meaning that anyone with a booking for the hall after this would unfortunately have to look for a new venue.”

She urged anyone able to help to go to the annual general meeting due to be held on 28th October.