News

Assistive equipment amnesty underway

9 hours 41 min ago 0
Assistive equipment amnesty underway

The council’s occupational therapy service has launched an “assistive equipment” amnesty.

Occupational Therapy provides support services to people in the community to help them live independently at home. This includes the provision of items such as mobility aids and equipment for daily living.

It is asking anyone to return any unwanted equipment no longer required, such as toilet frames, perching or shower stools, kitchen trolleys and bath lifts.

Over-bed tables, bed leavers and orthopaedic chairs can also be returned to its premises on Gremista Road.

All returned equipment can be left in the returns area under the carport at the lower entrance to the building, by the community equipment store entrance.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.