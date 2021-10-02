Assistive equipment amnesty underway

The council’s occupational therapy service has launched an “assistive equipment” amnesty.

Occupational Therapy provides support services to people in the community to help them live independently at home. This includes the provision of items such as mobility aids and equipment for daily living.

It is asking anyone to return any unwanted equipment no longer required, such as toilet frames, perching or shower stools, kitchen trolleys and bath lifts.

Over-bed tables, bed leavers and orthopaedic chairs can also be returned to its premises on Gremista Road.

All returned equipment can be left in the returns area under the carport at the lower entrance to the building, by the community equipment store entrance.