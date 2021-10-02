Two more Covid cases reported
A further two cases of coronavirus have been reported in the isles.
The latest Scottish government figures have been released, showing Shetland with 653 cases since the pandemic began.
A further two cases of coronavirus have been reported in the isles.
The latest Scottish government figures have been released, showing Shetland with 653 cases since the pandemic began.
Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.
NO COMMENTSAdd Your Comment