NorthLink issues fresh warning over weather-related delays

NorthLink ferry.

NorthLink has issued a fresh warning about the likely disruption poor weather could bring to its services, with delays likely today [Sunday] and tomorrow.

Tonight’s southbound sailing of the Hjaltland, currently due to leave Lerwick at 7pm, could face hold-ups of up to two hours, NorthLink warns.

Meanwhile, the freight vessel Helliar is facing delays of up to five hours. She only arrived in Lerwick shortly after 10am, but is due to head south for Aberdeen at 2pm.

All sailings across the Pentland Firth are subject to weather-related hold-ups.