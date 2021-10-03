News

NorthLink issues fresh warning over weather-related delays

Ryan Taylor 10 hours 43 min ago 0
NorthLink ferry.

NorthLink has issued a fresh warning about the likely disruption poor weather could bring to its services, with delays likely today [Sunday] and tomorrow.

Tonight’s southbound sailing of the Hjaltland, currently due to leave Lerwick at 7pm, could face hold-ups of up to two hours, NorthLink warns.

Meanwhile, the freight vessel Helliar is facing delays of up to five hours. She only arrived in Lerwick shortly after 10am, but is due to head south for Aberdeen at 2pm.

All sailings across the Pentland Firth are subject to weather-related hold-ups.

About Ryan Taylor

Ryan Taylor has worked as a reporter since 1995, and has been at The Shetland Times since 2007, covering a wide variety of news topics. Before then he reported for other newspapers in the Highlands, where he was raised, and in Fife, where he began his career with DC Thomson. He also has experience in broadcast journalism with Grampian Television. He has lived in Shetland since 2002, where he harbours an unhealthy interest in old cars and motorbikes.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Ryan Taylor

