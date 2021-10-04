Donation to be used for specialist bicycle

Dylan McDougal (front) with the £4000 cheque, on a wheelchair bike, with (l to r) Connie Russell, team leader at Eric Gray; staff member Tracey Robinson; and Gary Dunlop of Concrete Repairs Limited. Photo: SIC

Eric Gray Services has been given a £4000 donation to buy a specialist bike for adults with autism and learning disabilities.

Maintenance contractor Concrete Repairs Limited (‘CRL’) made the donation to the Hansel Fund at Eric Gray Services, that will allow the service to purchase a side-by-side tandem bike.

Gary Dunlop, contracts manager with CRL said: “Our team has always been made to feel more than welcome in Shetland.

“We wanted to show our appreciation by giving something back that would have a positive social and environmental impact in the community.”

Connie Russell, team leader at Eric Gray, added: ”On behalf of Eric Gray Services, we’re very grateful to Concrete Repairs Ltd for their generous donation of £4000 to our Hansel Fund.

“Cycling hasn’t always been accessible for all but with the introduction of powered and adapted cycles and trikes, inclusion has now become a reality, and it’s great for everyone’s health and well-being.”