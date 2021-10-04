Drivers advised to allow extra time during road resurfacing works

Drivers have been advised to allow extra time for their journeys during a 10-day period of roadworks.

The SIC said resurfacing work would being on Wednesday on the A968 West Yell road at Setter.

Traffic lights will be in place at the site of the roadworks, around 1.5 miles north of the Ulsta ferry terminal.

Anyone using the road to catch the ferry is advised to allow an extra few minutes for their journey.

The resurfacing works are expected to last up to 10 days.