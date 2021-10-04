Road traffic officers make several arrests

A number of drivers have been charged with alleged driving offences following a road safety enforcement weekend in Shetland.

Officers from the Highland and Islands Road Policing Unit stopped a man in a stolen vehicle and charged a number of drivers with alleged offences including drink/drug driving, driving without insurance as well as possession of controlled Class A drugs.

The operation took place over the first weekend in October with officers stopping 55 vehicles.

Nineteen offences were detected with one man, aged 32 years, arrested and charged for allegedly driving a stolen car whilst under the influence of excess alcohol, driving without insurance and being a disqualified driver.

Amongst the other offences, two men, aged 33 and 32 years, will be the subject of a report to the Procurator Fiscal pending further enquiry, for alleged drug driving offences after failing a drugs wipe test.

A 33-year-old man has also been charged for allegedly using his phone whilst driving with children in the back of the car.

Road Policing Constable Ben Cruickshank said: “It is disappointing that people still think they will get away with drink/drug driving, driving carelessly or without insurance.

“Our pro-active patrols are part of our continued efforts to detect these offences.

He added: “We want to reassure our communities, especially those in our more rural areas, that road safety is a priority for the division and we will respond to any concerns people may have whilst aiming to improve road safety throughout the Highlands and Islands.”