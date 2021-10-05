Shetland star unveils plaque in his name

Douglas Henshall with the first Shetland Star Photo: Mark Mainz/BBC

TV star Douglas Henshall has today unveiled a plaque in his name as a thanks from Shetland for the success of the namesake TV series and the boost it has given tourism.

The plaque was unveiled by Mr Henshall in the road outside his fictional home in the show, The Lodberries, a site that has become one of pilgrimage for fans of the series who visit.

He was joined by Steve Mathieson, VisitScotland development manager and Malcolm Bell, Convener of Shetland Islands Council.

L-R) Malcolm Bell, Shetland Islands Council Convenor; Douglas Henshall and Steve Mathieson, VisitScotland development manager for Shetland. Photo: Mark Mainz/BBC

Mr Henshall, who plays DI Jimmy Perez in the series, said: “I don’t think anyone could have guessed when we first came here that Shetland would become such a loved show that it would tempt people from all over the globe to come and see for themselves the beauty of this place.

“It’s been our privilege to come and work here for the last 10 years and for our work to be commemorated in this way by VisitScotland and Shetland Islands Council is both wonderfully surprising and genuinely touching.”

A full report will appear in this week’s Shetland Times, out Friday.